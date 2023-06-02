Mental Health Monday: Coping with burnout

We're giving you some tools to fight back against burnout, so you'll be ready the next time you feel you're near the bottom of your tank.

MACON, Ga. — Burnout has no specific address, or age and it can impact anyone. It can leave you feeling sad, unmotivated or even powerless.

"Trying to maintain your passion while having such rigorous coursework and not the teachers all the time is a little bit stressful," Mercer student Alexandria Brodie said.

Brodie says she works to keep her energy up with the stress college, but sometimes it gets tough.

"Sometimes you get to a point where you aren't improving or seeing the results you want to see. I get really defeated. I keep pushing anyway and I think that's where the burnout gets persistent," Brodie said.

Mental health Counselor Gloria Cissé says burnout impacts people from classrooms to boardrooms.

"It's a result of working in a place where its very stressfully, chaotic or people can just be tired," Cissé said.

Cissé says burnout causes depression and can even lead to physical symptoms in some cases like body aches and extreme fatigue.

A good work life balance, taking breaks, resting and mindful help you move past burnout and keep your attitude and body in a good place.

"A grounding technique or a breathing technique, some kind of thing to bring yourself to the present is really helpful," Cissé said.

For Brodie, her grounding technique is reading.

"Things that I choose to read transport me so I have moment to myself and make me feel like I'm in control," she said.