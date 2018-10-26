Thursday night, two women were carjacked just four miles away from each other, and in a 30-minute span.

The first was in the parking lot at Overtyme Bar and Grill on Pio Nono Avenue. The second was at the Summer Park Apartments complex on Mercer University Drive. Neither woman was injured.

The Bibb County Sheriff's office is still looking for the suspects.

Following the carjackings, Bibb County investigator Dominique Williams says you should not always fight back if held at gunpoint, but if you are confident in your skills, defend yourself.

"I like self-defense classes. It makes you feel more confident, it makes you feel more prepared for anything that can happen to you. If you feel like you can fight back, you're more likely to go into the situation calmer and it's always nice to have a bag of tools with you," says Williams.

Warner Robins Martial Arts is one of a number of places that offers self-defense classes in the area. Instructor Monika Bishop-McElwee lists the eyes, neck, and groin as popular areas to target if in danger.

Investigator Williams also says people should be aware of their surroundings at all times and keep track of those around you, especially if you are traveling alone.

