Mental Health Monday: How to fight seasonal depression

Seasonal Depression can be tough but there are ways to fight it.

MACON, Ga. — When the days get shorter and the leaves start to fall, some people's moods do too.

It's called seasonal depression, but there some ways to fight back.

As we get into the fall and winter months, it leaves some people feeling a little sad like mother Shernethia Stephens.

"When it's dark for me, it downs me a little bit, but I just work through it," Stephens said.

Feeling mood shifts as the seasons change is common.

"Seasonal depression is a type of depression that happens during certain seasons of the year," therapist Verlyn Hargrove said.

Hargrove says those shorter daylight hours actually play a big part.

"When there's not as much sunlight then that affects our rhythm for some people. Our serotonin levels drop, and serotonin is something that makes you feel good," she said.

Hargrove says the sun also creates Vitamin D which is important when it comes to your mood.

She says that seasonal depression can sometimes sharpen sad feelings someone is already experiencing, especially if they're going through trauma as well.

"Then it intensifies those feelings and it's really important to talk to someone," Hargrove said.

There are some things that can help make it more bearable. Talking it out with a professional can make a big difference, but just getting a active and building in a little outdoor time can help as well.

If you've been feeling down around the same time of year for the past 2 years- that's a way to identify that you may be suffering from seasonal depression.

Some other ways to manage it includes light therapy with artificial lights because it mimics the natural sunlight and improving your sleep patterns can also help.