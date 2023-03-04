Mental Health Monday: How to find a good work and home life balance

Finding that balance between work and your home life can make a big difference for your mental health

MACON, Ga. — We all know work can be stressful, from schedules and performing well to dealing with co-workers and their personalities.

On top of that, you've got to balance all of that with your home life.

Finding that balance between work and your home life can make a big difference in your mental health.

Chances are you know about feeling pressure from your schedule.

Licensed professional counselor Danielle Jones says if you don't balance your work and personal life, it could significantly impact your mental health.

"It becomes challenging, and a lot of people don't have the coping skills to balance work, life, personal," says Jones.

The result--- anxiety, depression and possibly many other mental health problems and often, the person who seems to be getting everything handled on their job struggles the most.

"The high achiever. The person that gets in early stays late, but a lot of that is out of anxiety I'm going to forget something, or I'm not going to get something right, you can't pour from an empty cup," explained Jones.

Jones adds to give yourself a set lunch time for a break and have a cut-off point for your work day.

"I'm going to work until this point. Wrap everything else up as much as possible. Then Im going back to work and finish up those things," says Jones.

Jones says scheduling time for fun, like vacations, time with family, and other self-care activities takes the load off your shoulders. If you think it's hard to set clear boundaries at work.