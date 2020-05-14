MACON, Ga. — Georgia has been one of the most aggressive states about reopening, trying to jump-start the economy and get employees back to work, but with all the changes and safety precautions businesses are putting in place, going back to work may leave some employees feeling anxious.

Sarah Bennett started seeing her clients again at Dash Salon and Spa at the beginning of May.

"I was very nervous about coming back. I had major anxiety," said Bennett.

She says once she had her first few regular customers come in, she started to feel better.

"You get comfortable seeing people you know so well, you just kind of… it gets less and less as you continue to work."

Bruce Conn, a licensed therapist at Coliseum Medical Centers, says anxiety is normal while navigating the unknown.

"It exaggerates the emotions. This thing has gotten people sort of exaggerated, even to the side of too fearless or too fearful, and we need to find a middle ground between those two," says Conn. "You know, we’re seeing people who have been trapped in their homes and are fearing to come out, so that’s been a real issue."

But there are some things you can do to help calm your nerves.

"Take care of yourself. It starts in the body. All of this sort of anxiety stuff starts in noticing how you feel on the inside and trying to respond to that, calming yourself, owning it, just sort of being aware of how you feel and telling people, ‘I feel a little funny,’ getting that stuff outside," says Conn. "Both of those noticing it inside of yourself and sharing it with someone else are ways to sort of diminish and sort of bring that anxiety down some."

He says if you are headed back to work after sheltering in place, it's OK to take it slow.

"I'm a 'baby step' kind of person and I wouldn't want to push anybody, so at your own pace, begin to do things, but do challenge the anxiety."

Try to stay rational about what you are feeling.

"As you are starting to stretch yourself and go back out, try to manage what is irrational and what is rational. 'I have some symptoms of allergies or something, does that mean I have corona and I'm gonna infect the people around me?' No, it's just allergies, so I can breathe and feel confident."

He says irritability is something else he has seen coming out of people sheltering in place.

"The anxiety is a fear response. Fear is basically a survival kind of thing, and I guess the irritability plays into that 'fight or flight' mode, so that’s what you see from people. That’s sort of the manifestation of the anxiety," says Conn.

As for Bennett, she says being away from work was bringing her down, so she is glad to be back despite her initial anxiety.

"There’s a little bit of depression that goes with doing what you love and not being able to do it anymore and it just… it feels so much better, but there’s still a lot of nervousness that comes with coming back to work regardless of missing what you do."

