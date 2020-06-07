'The grief is heightened': Losing a loved one from COVID-19

Losing family or a friend is always hard, but it's even harder when you have to say goodbye through a screen.

MACON, Ga. — As COVD-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to rise, many are still separated from their families in quarantine and having to say goodbye to loved ones through a screen.

Coliseum Medical Centers Grief Support Coordinator Franchetta Traywick says any kind of loss is hard, but COVID-19 is different.

"The grief is heightened. This is considered more of a sudden loss and so family members have a lot of emotions," Traywick said. "Because they’re not able to be with their loved one, we have to provide more support."

She says making sure you have the answers you need in the moment is vital.

"That's the whats, the whys, you know, the when," she said. "When you answer those questions as much as you can, that does help a family member during their time of grief."

She says even in the middle of grief, it is so important for families to remember to take care of themselves.

"Self care means providing the support, which they're doing talking to a grief counselor, making sure you are still getting your rest," she said.

Looking long term, Traywick recommends journaling and writing "legacy letters" to honor their memory.

"What that person meant to you, how you can make sure that their legacy or their life and reflect on those moments. How you can glean on to those things that are important and those things that are positive and build upon those and not focus so much on the immediate loss. Because I think that’s what makes the grief so acute, is that we focus on what happened," Traywick said.

It's also important to have people to talk to. That means family, grief counselors, pastors, friends or even the hundreds of COVID-19 support groups on Facebook.

"You have so much of that person that you can still remember and build upon if you also have the support of your family and your physicians and, of course, your grief support group," she said.

Through a quick Google or Facebook search, you'll find there are COVID-19 support groups for not only losing loved ones, but also survivors of the virus, mental health and unemployment.

"Implementing self care and making sure that you reach out to resources that are available and not being afraid to ask, or say, 'I need help'," Traywick said.

