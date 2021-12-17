Holly grows best in places with lots of sunlight and slightly acidic soil.

MACON, Ga. — December is in full swing and while the stockings may be hung by the chimney with care, there is one decoration you need to be a little more careful with before putting it on display.

Here’s how to handle your holly bushes…

According to poison control, holly berries are poisonous to both humans and animals if eaten. In fact, only a couple can make your child sick.

If using live holly bushes or leaves to decorate, it’s recommended that you remove the berries and simply leave the spikey green leaves to bring some color to your home this holiday season.

Holly grows best in places with lots of sunlight and slightly acidic soil.

According to Josh Fuder, a UGA Cooperative Extension agriculture and natural resources agent, Georgia's clay soil pH is usually between 5-5.9, making it acidic.

Anything above 7 is alkaline, which makes our soil good for holly bushes.

So again, you can enjoy the bright colors of the holly, but don't eat the berries!