How to have a good relationship with your partner's mother

Blanca Cobb talks about what to do to have a better relationship with the mother of your partner.

Example video title will go here for this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Moms are notorious for paying close attention to their children’s romantic partners to see if they’re a good fit, which can be a little intimidating and create resistance initially. Moms are watchful and some aren’t discrete if they don’t particularly care for you.

Developing a relationship can take time. It isn’t something to be rushed. Find commonalities, show a sincere interest in them and their child that you’re dating, and spend time with them. Learn about them as you would anyone else. Realize that most moms can see insincerity a mile away and aren’t easily fooled.

Don’t get too comfortable too soon. Cultivating a solid relationship takes time. Realize that just because their mom might complain about their child doesn’t open the door for you to do so.

