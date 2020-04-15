MACON, Ga. — The clean up continues on those strong storms that tore through Georgia early Monday.

How is COVID-19 and social distancing affecting storm victims and the people who want to help?

Lisa Rodriguez-Presley with GEMA said when severe weather hits, our first instinct is to go outside and help our neighbors.

People all over the state woke up Monday morning to find homes and businesses severely damaged.

According to Governor Brian Kemp, roughly 177,000 Georgians were without power after the storms came through. From late Sunday night to Monday morning, there were 40 tornado warnings issued across the state.

"There were mainly residential structures that were damaged, lots of trees down, lots of power lines down," said Presley. "It was really a devastating series of storms for us."

She said when severe weather hits, our first instinct is to go outside and help our neighbors as soon as the sun comes up.

"There is such a spirit of community in this state."

But they've never dealt with circumstances like these.

"With COVID-19, it is a little bit different. This is a situation that we've never experienced before and we've never had to operate like this."

She says GEMA staff was making sure they were six feet apart from everyone, wearing masks and always washing their hands while still doing their job.

As for neighbors helping neighbors, Presley said to help in any way you can, but take precautions.

"You can loan them your chainsaw. Maybe you can go and do some of the cutting for them or something, but try and maintain that distance."

Instead of letting people who have lost their homes stay with friends and neighbors, like she says they usually see, they're putting more families in hotels.

"You see the neighbors coming out and bringing food to their neighbors or maybe inviting their neighbors over to their homes to stay in the temporary… but this just makes it really difficult trying to do this with COVID-19."

The Red Cross in Georgia says they are helping people affected by the storms with food and a place to stay through a combination of in-person and virtual disaster response.

They said they have a smaller physical presence of volunteers wearing masks, but they are backed up by virtual volunteers.

They are helping arrange hotel accommodations, meal deliveries and asses damage.

The Red Cross virtual volunteers are also helping with health services like calling in prescriptions by phone and providing "emotional and spiritual care through visual chat."

Right now, they have about 70 families in six hotels across Georgia.

