How to keep your pets safe as cold temps hit Central Georgia

MACON, Ga. — With cold weather hitting Central Georgia, what does that mean for your pets ahead of the holidays?
If you find an animal in distress in Macon-Bibb County, you shouldn't call Animal Control. They closed on December 23.
Marcus Zellner works as a delivery driver in Macon and he says, "The purpose of that job is to be there when that element is either endangering a human or the human is endangering the animal."
He says on his route he noticed a dog malnourished and out in the elements Friday.
"Would not have lived through another night the way it was. We get bundled up for it, but that animal can't go throw on a coat or turn on the heater or step inside for a little bit," Zellner said.
With animal control being closed, Zellner made calls to find the dog help.
"If you can't accept the responsibility of having an animal, then maybe you shouldn't have gotten one to begin with," Zellner said.
Although Animal Control is closed, Lt. Sean Defoe with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says that you can call the them if you have a concern.
He says they work 24/7, and all you need to do is call 478-751-7500 and ask for animal welfare.
For other pet owners, there are ways to keep your pet safe in the cold.
Jeff Jordan, a veterinarian at Brantley & Jordan Animal Hospital, says anytime it gets into the 20s, your pet needs to be put into a controlled environment.
"A garage that's closed off and the wind can't get to them, and all that and they have some type of heat apparatus in there that's safe," Jordan said.
Jordan says if a dog is left out in the cold for a prolonged period of time, they could get hypothermia or frostbite. He says keeping wind off of your pet is half the battle.
"Anytime the body gets stressed out, if your body is exposed to an illness such as a virus and it gets stressed out, then your immune system cannot respond to the virus appropriately, you get sick," Jordan said.
Jordan says the shorter your pet's hair, the less time it should spend outside.
As for the dog that Zellner spotted, he says says someone picked it up out of the cold, so it should be safe.