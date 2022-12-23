How to keep your pets safe as cold temps hit Central Georgia

With the cold weather hitting Central Georgia, what does that mean for your pets ahead of the holidays?

If you find an animal in distress in Macon-Bibb County, you shouldn't call Animal Control. They closed on December 23.

Marcus Zellner works as a delivery driver in Macon and he says, "The purpose of that job is to be there when that element is either endangering a human or the human is endangering the animal."

He says on his route he noticed a dog malnourished and out in the elements Friday.

"Would not have lived through another night the way it was. We get bundled up for it, but that animal can't go throw on a coat or turn on the heater or step inside for a little bit," Zellner said.



With animal control being closed, Zellner made calls to find the dog help.



"If you can't accept the responsibility of having an animal, then maybe you shouldn't have gotten one to begin with," Zellner said.

Although Animal Control is closed, Lt. Sean Defoe with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says that you can call the them if you have a concern.

He says they work 24/7, and all you need to do is call 478-751-7500 and ask for animal welfare.

For other pet owners, there are ways to keep your pet safe in the cold.

Jeff Jordan, a veterinarian at Brantley & Jordan Animal Hospital, says anytime it gets into the 20s, your pet needs to be put into a controlled environment.