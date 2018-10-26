Halloween is nearly here and for many, that means costumes and candy...and that's about it.

Some parents, however, are probably thinking about their kids' safety just as much as their inevitable sugar high.

Houston County Assistant District Attorney Eric Edwards says it's "probably the only point in the year when most parents will be letting their kids go to strangers' houses and asking for candy."

When a child knocks on a door, it's hard to know who's waiting behind it.

Here are two ways to help make sure it's not a registered sex offender:

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation maintains a statewide sex offender registry with the home addresses of everyone on it. You can look up specific streets and see if any registered sex offenders live there. The website can be accessed here.

You can also download this mobile app from the Department of Justice. The app provides information on sex offenders who have registered addresses near the current location of the mobile device and can be used on the go.

