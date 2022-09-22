How to nominate your favorite teacher for Teacher's Tops

Here's how you can nominate your favorite teacher!

MACON, Ga. — The school year is underway and central Georgia is home to some fabulous educators!

Whether it's elementary, middle, high school, even college! There are three different ways you can tell us why your teacher should be honored.

Write a letter or an email. Send your letter to 1314 Gray Highway, Macon, Ga. 31211. Send your emails to myteacheristops@13wmaz.com

Do you have the 13WMAZ app on your cell phone? You can send upload a video telling us about your teacher.

Get a parent to help you upload the video, and don't forget to include your name, the teacher's name, and where you go to school.

A 13WMAZ Junior Journalist just might surprise your teacher very soon!