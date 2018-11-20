MACON — We all have that favorite Thanksgiving menu item, but before it gets in your belly, somebody has to buy it all.

13WMAZ spent about an hour at the Food Depot grocery store getting all the Thanksgiving essentials and surprisingly, we spent less than $100.

It's safe to say some grocery stores are busy today with people making their final preparations for Thanksgiving.

"Turkey, dressing, pies, and just cakes," Penny Smith said about her holiday meal.

Those are the typical menu items, but can you buy that and more for less than $100?

Well, turkey, dressing and mashed potatoes cost $18 at Food Depot.

You can't forget the cranberry sauce and vegetables, plus rice, bringing the total up to $21.

For the remainder of the Thanksgiving feast, which included candied yams, a ham, dinner rolls, chicken broth, gravy, and ingredients to make macaroni and cheese, 13WMAZ spent $60 to feed more than four people, but how did we save that much money?

If you're looking to save more dough at the register, Consumer Reports recommends buying store brand items.

Now is also a good time to look at grocery store ads to find the best deals. Making a list and buying in bulk while sticking to Thanksgiving-style food is another easy way to save.

Consumer Reports also recommends signing for a grocery store loyalty card if they have one to help maximize your savings.

Also, check your pantry before you shop so you don't purchase any extra items.

© 2018 WMAZ