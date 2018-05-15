Audio Zoo manager Pete Unwin said they have been seeing an increase in business from people ditching their old radios.

"With the new law coming out, it has become very prominent for people to want to change the radios," Unwin said

The reason is because of the hands-free driving law which starts in July. Under the law, you will not be able to hold your cell phone to your ear or hold it in your hand when driving. Unwin says Audio Zoo has 18 wireless options that can connect to your phone, from high-tech to basic.

"The common ones that we sell -- CD, USB, auxiliary, the one you plug your phone into to charge it, and of course, it comes with the Bluetooth for the purpose of phone calls," Unwin said.

At this point, you may be asking yourself, "How much does this all cost?" According to Unwin, his Bluetooth radios range from $89 for the most basic option up to more than $500 for fancier models.

If you're not interested in getting a new radio installed in your car, you can get a cheaper option like a suction cup which costs $15, or you can get a fancier option, which could run you $25 at Auto Zoo in Warner Robins.

We also took a look at the options at Best Buy. Trey Rooney said there are a lot of suction cup options including a CD slot phone holster.

"So, I mean, you probably don't have to have your phone mounted anyway. You can throw this in the dash, and have it ready to go in the CD slot," Rooney said.

Best Buy's options range from $20 on the cheaper end and $100 for an option that is a little fancier, but all those options are aimed at making sure you don't get pulled over in July for being on your phone.

According to Unwin, you can expect to pay $50 to get a basic model installed, but that price could be more depending on the year of your car and what model radio you want to be installed.

