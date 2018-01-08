Students in 10 Central Georgia counties will hit the books once again as they get back in the classroom for the first day of school, but homework isn't the only things kids get when school starts.

It's actually a common time for kids to get sick. Now that summer is over, students spend more time with other kids and share more things other than a pencil or some crayons.

Lainey Richardson is packed and ready for class Wednesday. Her mom says both daughters are prepared to roll out for a healthy school year.

"We have our new lunchboxes for this year and we have a new water bottle," Richardson said.

She says this time of the year, she has to watch out for back-to-school illnesses.

"In the older children, they may share drinks or share food, and that saliva can still be passed from person to person," Richardson said.

Richardson is a mom and a part-time nurse at the Academy for Classical Education. She says other than strep throat and the common cold, there is more parents should look out for.

"A parent nightmare as well as at the school is head lice," said Richardson.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say there are 6 to 12 million lice infestations a year in children ages 3 to 11 years old, and affects more females than males.

"My kids are crazy about sanitizer," Richardson said.

Richardson says clean hands can go a long way.

"They had to sing 'Happy Birthday' two times through, or sing 'Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star,' two times through while they wash their hands," said Richardson.

Those are just some of her tricks. She also says an apple a day keeps the doctor away, and sleep hygiene is a big thing in her home. At night, Richardson said she has a rule for her daughter's first phone.

"We made is a policy is our house that her phone does not go in her room," Richardson said.

The American Academy of Pediatrics says to turn off all screens at least 30 minutes before going to sleep.

