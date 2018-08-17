A few days ago, one Houston County family fell victim to a 911 prank call saying they had hostages. This prank is called "swatting."

When someone calls the 911 center, police respond appropriately, but sometimes, the call is a hoax and they don't realize it until they get on scene.

"Swatting" is when someone calls 911 accusing someone else of a fake crime. Houston County Assistant Commander for Special Reaction Team Captain Michael Stockes says they treat it as if it were real until it's proven fake.

"We've had those that are true calls, and that's why we treat everyone as a real call because that's our job is to save people's lives," says Stockes.

The prank is often done by hackers, particularly those involved in online gaming in chat rooms. Law enforcement can't control who hacks you, but there are ways to protect your personal information online.

"Don't give your name, don't give your address, don't give your number, because you never know who you're talking to," says Captain Stockes.

One internet security provider, Cloudflare, says gamers should avoid giving out information on their identity and location in online chats. Also, invest in a VPN service to help secure IP addresses. When responding to calls, law enforcement contacts the homeowners to assess the situation before acting.

"We can confirm fairly quickly that it's a fake call and there's really no need for for the response that's there so we can break it down pretty quick," says Captain Stockes.

He added if you find yourself in this situation, the best thing to do is to cooperate with law enforcement so no one gets hurt.

"Swatting" is a federal and state offense, and Houston County law enforcement is working to find the person behind Monday's prank call.

