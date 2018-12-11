MACON — The Middle Georgia Community Food Bank is kicking off a friendly food drive competition with schools across Central Georgia Tuesday.

The goal is to make sure everybody has a meal on their table this holiday season.

More than 20 schools have signed up across Central Georgia, but there's still time to participate. So here is everything you need to know to get your school signed up!

"We're so excited to bring the 'Students Against Hunger Competition;' it's a friendly competition," said Director of Development for the food bank, Lisa Franklin.

REGISTRATION

Contact Director of Development Lisa Franklin through email at lfranklin@mgcfb.org or by phone at 478-257-6398. Designate a "School Champion" to be the contact person at your school for the competition. They will receive updates throughout the competition. Include the number of students in your school with your registration.

SCORING

Schools will be separated into four categories: elementary schools, middle schools, high schools and colleges or universities.

For every dollar donated, your school will get five points. For every pound of food donated, you will get one point. The school with the most points overall wins for their category.

BONUS POINT OPPORTUNITIES

Volunteering: Schools that volunteer at the food bank between Nov. 13 - 30 for at least two hours will get 500 points. The number of volunteers does not matter.

Schools that volunteer at the food bank between Nov. 13 - 30 for at least two hours will get 500 points. The number of volunteers does not matter. Social Media: Post about the competition on your school's social media accounts using the hashtag #SAH2018 and tagging the Middle Georgia Community Food Bank between Nov. 13 and Dec. 2. This will only be a one-time bonus of 100 points. Save the link to your post to provide at the end of the competition!

Post about the competition on your school's social media accounts using the hashtag #SAH2018 and tagging the Middle Georgia Community Food Bank between Nov. 13 and Dec. 2. This will only be a one-time bonus of 100 points. Save the link to your post to provide at the end of the competition! On-time Delivery: Deliver your donations to the food bank by Dec. 3 at noon for 1,000 bonus points.

Deliver your donations to the food bank by Dec. 3 at noon for 1,000 bonus points. Money Conversion: Convert all cash and coin donations into a check or money order for 500 bonus points. Checks should be made out to Middle Georgia Community Food Bank.

COLLECTING DONATIONS

Collections will only be counted if they are given between Nov. 13 and Dec. 3.

Monetary Donations:

Click here to donate online and be sure to specify that it's going towards the Students Against Hunger Competition and which school you're representing.

Checks should be made out to Middle Georgia Community Food Bank. In the memo line, write that it's for the Students Against Hunger Competition and which school you're representing.

Food Donations:

Food donations will be weighed by the food bank at the end of the competition.

The food bank is focusing on getting more nutritional items this year, so they request you donate foods like peanut butter, canned tuna, canned beans (low sodium), canned soups (also low sodium), stews, pastas, 100% fruit juice, canned fruits in fruit juice, low-sodium vegetables, mac and cheese dinners, whole grains and low-sugared boxed cereals.

Franklin says these items will help ensure no one is hungry in Central Georgia.

"One and four children face food insecurity and hunger right here in middle Georgia. That's staggering to me, that's 25-percent of the children, that's the kids that your kids go to school with," Franklin said.

You can increase your chances of winning by getting a community partner to match your donations. For example, a matcher can donate $1 for every $1 raised.

DELIVERY

All donations must be delivered to the food bank no later than Dec. 3 at noon for it to count. If you want your donations picked up, notify the food bank.

The competition runs until Monday, Dec. 3 at noon.

For more information, visit the Middle Georgia Community Food Bank website.

