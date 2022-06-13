Central Georgia's high summertime temperatures mean staying hydrated

Athletes and medical experts are sharing how you can stay hydrated and how you can tell if you are dehydrated.

MACON, Ga. — As summer approaches, temperatures have been steady on the rise in Central Georgia.

Temperatures in Central Georgia are escalating to almost 100 degrees. With that kind of heat, doctors are stressing the importance of staying hydrated.

Dr. Ashley Norman is an urgent care physician at Lake Joy Med Stop in Houston County. She says she sees patients experiencing dehydration daily.

"Some of the signs of dehydration would be decreased urine output, weakness, excessive sweating sometimes, nausea, and headaches," Norman says. "If it gets to the point where it progresses where you're having muscle breakdown you could even need dialysis."

Amanda Law runs at Tattnall Square Park in Macon at least three days a week. She says she keep herself hydrated before and during her workouts.

"On really hot days, I try to focus on not worrying about the distance and taking a water break," Amanda says.

With temperatures above 80 degrees and rising, pickleball expert Paul Midkiff says it may be safer to stay in cooler temperatures.

"Sometimes it's just too hot to play," Paul says. "Air temperature may be 100 degrees, these [pickleball] courts would be about 120 degrees."

But if you do make plans to be outside, Dr. Norman says, "Every 15-20 minutes, you need to be drinking at least 8 ounces of water best scenario about 32 ounces of water an hour if you're out in extreme heat."

Dr. Norman recommends staying away from alcohol and caffeine which could lead to dehydration. If you aren't the water type, try drinks like Gatorade or anything containing electrolytes.