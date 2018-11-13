MACON — When you wake up in the morning, chances are you turn on a space heater or the heat to warm up your home.

Well, 13WMAZ wants to make sure you are staying safe this winter season.

"Like [right] now it's ok, because as you see, I don't have a coat on," Chasty Flagg said.

But, Flagg says as temperatures go down, her space heaters come out.

"We use them in the bathrooms, just to knock the chill off," she said.

The Bibb County Fire Department says one reason that fire calls increase in the winter is incorrect usage of a space heater.

"Not giving space heaters the adequate amount of space...studies show or suggest you give space heaters three feet of clearance all the way around," said Bibb fire educator Jeremy Webb.

He recommends keeping blankets, pillows, and loose items away from space heaters. He also says not to use extension cords to power your heater.

"Extension cord after extension cord could be another hazard for the home," Webb said.

When it comes to your pets and kids, Webb says keep them away from space heaters.

You also want to be sure not to use too many heaters in your home.

"Depending on the size... one of the main things is don't run a space heater on top of a space heater. As far as extension cords, plug it directly in the wall, and if your outlet has two outlets, use those two," Webb said.

He added that you do not want to warm your house using an oven, and now is probably a good time to make sure your alarms work.

"It's very important, to have a working smoke alarm and a fire escape plan within your home, so you do have a fire emergency, you know exactly what to do," Webb said.

And last but not least, you want to make sure you're awake while your space heater is running.

The National Fire Protection Agency says 43 percent of home fires across the country are due to space heaters.

© 2018 WMAZ