How to take care of your indoor plants during winter

The winter months can be harsh on gardens, which makes indoor plants a great option. Meteorologist Courteney Jacobazzi has tips on how to care for them this winter.

Winter in Georgia can be quite the rollercoaster when it comes to the weather.

Temperatures can be in the 50's one day 70's the next, which can take a toll on outdoor gardens, making indoor plants a great option to keep greenery going during the season.

While indoor plants don't need to be protected from the elements outside, they still need attention.

In Winter, the air both inside and outside of the house can be very cold and dry -- in fact, this time of year, our average high is near 60 degrees and our average low is near 30 degrees.

Cold air and shorter hours of sunlight make it extra important that plants receive plenty of water and soak up as much sunshine as they can.

A good rule of thumb when it comes to watering is if the top half inch or so of the soil is dry, it's time to water.

A tip to maximize sunlight: clean the windows!

Be sure to check the pot the plants are in, if the roots are wrapping around the bottom, it's time to repot the plant and put some fresh soil in.

We would love to see how your keeping your gardens going, even if it means showing off those indoor plants! Send those photos to 478-752-1309.