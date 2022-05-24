Weather Works: How wildfires can create their own weather

Meteorologist Taylor Stephenson dives into the science behind fire weather

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MACON, Ga. — Fire weather is one of the fears that comes with some of the hot, dry days of the summer.

Out in the west, Californians are constantly battling wildfires.

In Central Georgia, we see some wildfires but mostly controlled burns. These fires are started and monitored by the Georgia Forestry Commission to promote a healthy ecosystem and actually prevent wildfires.

As if fire itself was not dangerous enough, the heat it produces can construct its own weather!

If the fire is burning hot enough and there's enough moisture and instability in the area, the fire can cause air particles to rise and cool creating clouds.

These specific clouds are called pyrocumulus clouds. Pyro is Greek for heat or fire.

If the pyrocumulus cloud continues to mature and intensify into pyrocumulonimbus clouds, lightning and even some light precipitation is possible.

This can be especially dangerous because if lightning strikes the hot, dry ground, it could spark another fire.

So watch out for wildfires and the weather changes it can cause!

That's how your weather works!