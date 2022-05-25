40 Years with Frank: How you can donate to one of his favorite nonprofits, The Rescue Mission

We want to invite you to join us in making an impact on the community in Frank's honor through the nonprofit of his choice

MACON, Ga. — We're celebrating 40 years of Frank Malloy at 13WMAZ, but it's about more than his career. The celebration is really about the community that's embraced him for the last four decades.

We want to invite you to join us in making an impact in Frank's honor at the nonprofit of his choice, the Rescue Mission of Middle Georgia. It's a faith-based program helping folks like Mac McCain.

"I've been struggling with drug addiction for most of my adult life," he admitted.

McCain is in the long-term life recovery program at the Rescue Mission. It's a one-year commitment to a regimented clean life.

"The nature, the trails, it's almost like a resort, it's a special place," he said.

Executive Director Pat Chastain says the phone is always ringing.

"The Rescue Mission used to be the best kept secret in town. It's not anymore," he said.

They help homeless people, but their main ministry is helping people with addiction and victims of domestic violence.

"By the time somebody leaves here, not only are they a changed person, they possibly have a job, they have transportation, they have a Social Security card, driver's license, birth certificate," he listed.

It's a complete transformation free to people who want it.

"We take care of everything -- house, clothes, food, shelter," said Chastain.

With a $4 million budget and clients that don't pay to stay in the houses, the Rescue Mission relies on donors and people to bid at their celebrity golf auction ever year. It's an event that Frank emcees.

"When you have people with as much influence as he has saying, 'I believe in you,' that is huge," said Chastain.

Throughout his career, Frank has always donated his time and his heart to the Rescue Mission.

"He is what we call the real deal, and he always makes you better after you leave him and again that's not something you can buy," said Chastain.

"I feel that some people that have met him go out of their way to let you know they have met him, so that's how you know that's a special guy right there," said McCain.

He graduates in October and says he's never met Frank, but he feels the time and energy Frank has given through the success of the Mission. He will take that kindness, strength, and hope with him.

"Just be the best father, son and whatever I can be for everybody I can be," he said.