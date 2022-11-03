Bigger than baseball: Howard High honors late Mary Persons player with custom jerseys

Mary Persons baseball player Caden Swancey died in a car accident in November, and the 17-year-old was a standout catcher for the Bulldogs.

FORSYTH, Ga. — Mary Persons baseball hosted Howard on the diamond Thursday, but the game was more than just a game – it was a display of sportsmanship at the highest level.

“We’re playing for them also, that’s what bigger than baseball is all about,” said Howard head coach, Bubba Gallaher.

Mary Persons baseball player Caden Swancey died in a car accident in November, and the 17-year-old was a standout catcher for the Bulldogs.

Howard wore special custom jerseys to honor Swancey and the Forsyth-Monroe community as they continue to mourn the loss of their second student athlete killed in a car accident in the last two years.

When game time took place, it was all Mary Persons who are 11-1 on the season.

Senior Eric Snow came through with a two-run jack over the right field wall. His first of two homeruns on the night, he came up a single short of the cycle.

His second dinger ended the contest 15-0 in a walkoff. He was welcome at home plate by Brandon Christman, who displayed six fingers in honor of their former teammate Caden. He was #6.

“We’ve lost two kids in two years. Both of them were special to us and it doesn’t get any easier the second time around. It’s really special to see other teams step up and honor Caden like we do every day,” said Mary Persons coach, Clae Mathis.