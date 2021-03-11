Howard High School students stand outside to protest hoodie ban

Bibb Schools' director of communications said the protest involved 15 students out of over 1,000

MACON, Ga. — Some Howard High School students stayed outside the building Wednesday morning to protest the school's policy against wearing hoodies.

By email, school spokeswoman Stephanie Hartley said about 15 students out of 1,044 refused to remove their hoodies and held the protest.

For years, the school's dress code has banned sweatshirts with hoods.

According to Hartley, administration reminded Howard students Tuesday about the dress code policy.

She said students who arrive at school out of dress code are told to remove any items not permitted.

"They are provided school shirts if needed and/or allowed to call parents for a change of clothes," she wrote.

Some school districts nationwide have banned hoodies in school -- arguing that they can be used to hide contraband or that students raise their hoods in class to hide earbuds.