Howard Middle School fires employee over inappropriate relationship with a student

The school district is cooperating with the sheriff's office in this case.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MACON, Ga. — A Howard Middle School employee has been fired after having an inappropriate relationship with a student according to Principal Tony Jones.

Jones says the school district received a report late last week regarding the employee's relationship with a Howard Middle School student.

He says the school immediately responded to the allegation and reported it to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.

The district is cooperating with the sheriff's office in this case.