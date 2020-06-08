'A privilege': Howard Middle teacher named Bibb School District's 2020-2021 Teacher of the Year

Fuller has taught math at Howard Middle since 2004. He is also the coach for the middle school's robotics team.

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — Howard Middle School's Dr. Eric Fuller is now the Bibb County School District's 2020-2021 Teacher of the Year.

The school district made the announcement on Thursday during the annual convocation.

Fuller was chosen after an application and interview process that included winners from each of the district’s schools.

“To trust me to look over their children in their absence while they’re at work, trying to make a living, is a privilege, and I tell all of my students that,” Fuller said.

Join us LIVE at Howard Middle School with District Teacher of the Year Dr. Eric Fuller! Posted by Bibb County School District on Thursday, August 6, 2020

He received his undergraduate degree from Georgia Institute of Technology, followed by a master’s degree from Mercer University.

Fuller also has a specialist degree in education from Albany State University and received his doctorate in educational leadership from Liberty University.

According to the release, Miller Fine Arts Magnet Middle School educator Erin Kelly was named runner-up.