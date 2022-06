Huey Magoo's Chicken Tenders caught fire as several people nearby looked on.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MACON, Ga. — Huey Magoo's restaurant, located in north Milledgeville, was seen with flames coming out of it on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Milledgeville Fire Chief William Collier, the fire started at around 6:08 p.m. in the storage building behind the restaurant.

Collier said some supplies and debris caught fire, and the cause is still unknown at this time.

The fire took 35 minutes to put out, and no employees or firefighters were hurt.