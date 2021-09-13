'Huggin Hazel,' beloved Houston County nurse, dies at 94

In 2019, the Heart of Georgia Hospice in Perry renamed its inpatient care unit in her honor.

PERRY, Ga. — A 94-year-old nurse in Warner Robins with a storied career has died.

According to an obituary on the Heritage Memorial Funeral Home website, Hazel Colson died Sunday.

It all started back in 1931 when she was just 4-years-old after a wagon wheel injured one of her daddy's mules. She created a splint with two sticks and a rag.

In 1945, she was 18, she started her career as a member of the Army Cadet Nurse Corps. World War II is what helped her get into nursing and although it ended shortly after she started, she never stopped.

Back in 2013, 13WMAZ profiled her as an ‘unsung hero.’ Then, she visited around 10 hospice patients a day, five days a week.

Her caring nature and warm spirit earned her the nickname ‘Huggin Hazel’ as she would walk in every day with a smile and a hug.

“We all want to strive to be like Mrs. Hazel because she is the definition of a hero, someone you respect, admire and love,” said a then-fellow employee, Tyler Bryant.

In 2019, the Heart of Georgia Hospice in Perry renamed its inpatient care unit in her honor. It’s now the Hazel Colson Hospice House.

At that point, she no longer worked there full-time, but still worked a few days out of the week to visit patients when she could.