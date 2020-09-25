'It's important work': Humane Society of Houston County needs volunteers

They need help cleaning crates, doing laundry, and comforting the animals

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Humane Society of Houston County has plenty of animals looking for a forever home, but they are in short supply of volunteers.

Director Dee Allison says, ever since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, they've had trouble finding volunteers with more people staying home to work or help kids with virtual learning.

They need help with chores like cleaning crates, doing laundry, and just caring for the animals a few hours a day. Allison says people can even help by picking up a bag of dirty laundry and detergent from their office to wash at home and return.

"It's not glamorous work, but it's important work," she said.

Allison says they're also in desperate need of dog and cat food. The Northside High FFA Alumni group just dropped off a big donation, but she says that will go quickly.

She says they want to keep animals healthy and happy until they're adopted, but they can't do it alone.

"If we're not there, then they're not going to make it out of most of the animal control facilities alive," she says.

Right now, they have more than 40 cats and over 20 dogs available for adoption.

If you're interested in volunteering, you can find more information here.