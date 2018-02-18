Keepin' it warm and muggy with afternoon storms all week long. A few storms could be strong with gusty winds, frequent lightning, and locally heavy rain. Highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Rain chances increase Thursday through Saturday.

Today... Mostly cloudy. Showers/storms possible. Highs in the low 90s.

Tonight...Partly cloudy. Small rain chance. Lows in the low to mid 70s.

Thursday... Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and storms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Thursday Night...Partly cloudy. showers/storms possible. Lows in the lower 70s.

Friday... Partly sunny. Showers/storms possible. Highs near 90.

Friday Night...Partly cloudy. showers/storms possible. Lows in the lower 70s.

Saturday... Mostly cloudy. Showers/storms possible. Highs in the upper 80s.

Saturday Night...Partly cloudy. showers/storms possible. Lows in the lower 70s.

Sunday...Partly cloudy. Showers/storms possible. Highs near 90.

Sunday Night...Partly cloudy. A few showers possible. Lows near 70.

Monday...Partly cloudy. A few storms possible. Highs in the low 90s.

Monday Night...Partly cloudy. Small rain chance. Lows in the lower 70s.

Tuesday...Partly cloudy. A few storms possible. Highs near 90.

Tuesday Night...Partly cloudy. Lows in the low to mid 70s.

