Tonight...Partly cloudy. A small shower/storm chance. Mainly south. Lows in the lower 70s.
Thursday... Partly cloudy. Shower/storm chance. Highs in the low 90s.
Thursday Night...Mostly cloudy. A few storms possible. Lows in the lower 70s.
Friday... Partly cloudy. Shower/storm chance. Highs in the low 90s.
Friday Night... Mostly cloudy. Shower/storm chance. Lows in the lower 70s.
Saturday... Partly cloudy. Shower/storm chance. Highs near 90.
Saturday Night... Mostly cloudy. Shower/storm chance. Lows in the lower 70s.
Sunday... Mostly cloudy. Shower/storm chance. Highs near 90.
Sunday Night... Mostly cloudy. Shower/storm chance. Lows in the lower 70s.
Monday...Partly cloudy. Shower/storm chance. Highs near 90.
Monday Night... Partly cloudy. Shower/storm chance. Lows in the lower 70s.
Tuesday...Partly cloudy. Shower/storm chance. Highs near 90.
Tuesday Night... Partly cloudy. Shower/storm chance. Lows in the lower 70s.
Wednesday...Partly cloudy. Shower/storm chance. Highs near 90.