'It's really nice:' Hundreds attend Macon's annual Christmas Light Extravaganza

500,000 plus Christmas lights are on display in downtown Macon for two more weeks.

MACON, Ga. — Hundreds of families made some new memories under Macon's Christmas lights Saturday night.

"The lights [are my favorite]! Yeah and Santa! Santa and the reindeer! And the reindeer," Rayce Barr, Chris Smith, and Markayla Smith said. They are cousins.

Many people like them showed up to watch over 500,000 lights twinkle in the the dark. It's all a part of the annual Macon Christmas Light Extravaganza event put on by Northway Church.

Bryan Nichols puts up the lights each year. He said Saturday was their busiest night yet.

Some people have come in from Kentucky, Florida, and North Carolina to watch them. Nichols also said they had live reindeer for pictures.

Nick Robles came with his friend Kelly Sullivan. He also brought his dog named Chief. He says they look forward to the music and the atmosphere every year.