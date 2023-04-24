Hundreds honor Otis Redding III at visitation in downtown Macon's City Auditorium

The 59-year-old lost his battle with cancer last week.

MACON, Ga. — Central Georgia honored the life of Otis Redding III at a public visitation in downtown Macon Monday night.

The 59-year-old died of cancer last week. Hundreds came out to the Macon City Auditorium to pay their respects to the Redding family, and the son of the King of Soul, who made his own mark on Central Georgia.

"'Cause I know I'm coming back," sang Macon-Bibb Commissioner Al Tillman at the visitation. "I've been jamming that ever since I heard of his passing."

Name a better way to honor Redding than with his own music. That's what Tillman thought, too. They go way back.

"He and I would partner years ago, and we would do First Fridays, do some comedy concerts," Tillman remembered.

From those concerts, to future albums, his father's former bandmate, Newton Collier, watched the younger Redding's musical career blossom.

"I just wish that I could have had the opportunity to play with him. That's what burns me up," he said.

Collier says Redding asked him for advice as his music career took off with his brother Dexter. They performed together as 'The Reddings.'

"He said, 'Hey, man! How do you like my record? How do you like my record?' I said, 'You're doing it, you're doing it.' He said, 'We're going to be big stars!' I said, 'You're right,'" Collier said.

He says Redding was a 'typical kid' growing up. He was excitable, and had a bright future. It's part of the reason Redding's death broke Collier's heart.

"I'm old enough now that he's supposed to come see me, not me supposed to come see him, and that really makes me feel real bad about it," Collier said.

He finds solace in remembering what Redding meant to Central Georgia. Tillman remembers he gave back whenever he could.

"Buy the homeless hotels so they could take a bath. Did so much for Meals on Wheels. Giving so much back to young up-and-coming entertainers," he said.

It's a legacy both hope lives on even after his death.