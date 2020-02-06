MACON, Ga. — Hundreds of peaceful protesters met at the Tubman Museum in downtown Macon Tuesday night.

For the first 20 minutes, event organizers spoke, as well as Bibb Sheriff David Davis.

From there, the protestors made their way to the Bibb County courthouse and the county government center.

The protest, which was organized by the College Democrats of Georgia and other local community activists, was in response to the death of George Floyd like many other protests across the country.

Organizers emphasized that the protest is meant to be peaceful and there are NO plans for it to turn into a riot or looting.

Peaceful protest in downtown Macon (6/2/20)

RELATED HEADLINES

VERIFY: Fact-checking photos and claims from the nationwide protests

Hundreds march down Watson Boulevard in Warner Robins