Hundreds of Central Georgia jobseekers look for work at Robins Works Job Fair

April Bragg with the Robins Regional Chamber says from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., roughly 600 jobseekers showed up.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — 25 organizations in Warner Robins came together for the Robins Works Job Fair Thursday afternoon.

Those companies have more than 900 jobs available among them.

Devon Joiner with Alfa Insurance was one of the many company representatives on hand, and he says hiring is tough in general, not just during a pandemic.

"Finding people to work is a challenge. It's always been a challenge -- not just in the past few months, it's always a challenge to find the right fit when you're in a position like I am where you're dealing with the general public. It's hard to find people who have those people skills," Joiner said.

Many of the companies conducted on-site interviews and were willing to hire immediately.