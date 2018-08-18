Rolling onto campus, the Yontz family moved their youngest daughter, Hannah into her dorm room at Mercer University on Saturday.

"When my parents leave and my whole family leaves and it's just me in my dorm I'm going to like oh no it's college time but I'm excited," freshman, Hannah Yontz says.

But excited doesn't even begin to describe her sister Jillian's reaction to the Mercer move-in crew.

"But we were all expecting to be super sweaty and the reason I came was to kind of help with some of the muscle and get stuff up and down, but I barely got out of the car and everything was already in the dorm rooms so it was fantastic," her sister, Jillian Yontz says.

Bringing in all of her belongings, her family started feeling sentimental as the unpacking began.

"I know I'll cry and most likely my older sister if she's crying I will too but she'll cry first though," Jillian laughs.

And as the family leaves, Jillian has one piece of advice to leave her with.

"You know really relish in all of the times that you have here, never meet a stranger and hit the gym as much as you hit the cafeteria," she laughs.

We are wishing everyone a great first day of class starting on August 21.

© 2018 WMAZ