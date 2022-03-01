Hundreds without power across Central Georgia

A wind advisory is in effect for all of the area until noon Monday.

Rain and heavy wind has apparently knocked down some power lines around Central Georgia Monday morning.

The winds blasting in with this cold front are leading to a busy morning for road and power crews. A wind advisory will be in effect for all of the area until noon.

Winds of 15-30 mph and gusts as high as 40-50 mph will be possible. Drive very carefully, especially in any high profile vehicles.

Along with reports of trees and debris down on roadways, we're also seeing hundreds of power outages.

Most just involve a handful of people here and there, but there are a few larger ones and with so many they are adding up.

Just before 7 a.m. the Georgia Power outage map showed nearly 98,000 people without power across Georgia.

That includes nearly 1,600 in Bibb County and more than 500 each in Baldwin, Laurens, and Hancock counties, with Jones and Monroe at about 200 each. Peach now only has under 200 outages.

Those numbers don't include outages affecting nearly 67,000 EMC members across the state, including many in Central Georgia.

