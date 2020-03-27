PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — A Peach County Schools employee is one of Central Georgia’s latest COVID-19 cases.

According to a news release, a Hunt Elementary employee notified the school district that they had been diagnosed with coronavirus on Wednesday night.

The district says that, due to HIPAA regulations, they cannot identify the employee.

Schools in Peach County have been closed since March 17. During the closings, all schools and facilities are undergoing a deep cleaning from professional services.

The district asks anyone who may be experiencing symptoms of coronavirus to call their primary care doctor or urgent care clinic.

The Georgia Department of Health has a hotline set up to answer your COVID-19 questions. You can call 844-442-2681.

