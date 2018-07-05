Country singer Hunter Hayes is set to take the stage at this year’s Warner Robins Independence Day concert.

Warner Robins Mayor Randy Toms made the announcement Monday.

Taste of Country reported in 2011 that Hayes’ career began early when he started performing on TV shows at 4-years-old.

He was signed to Atlantic Records Nashville in 2010, served as the opening act on Taylor Swift’s Speak Now tour in 2011 and released his double platinum-selling self-titled debut later that fall.

Hayes is currently working on follow-up to his 2014 sophomore album 'Storyline.'

