Huntsville man to mow lawns in 50 states for 9th time

HUNTSVILLE, Alabama — One of Huntsville’s very own local heroes will be gracing the bags of Lays potato chips nationwide as a part of a heartwarming campaign. But, his work doesn't stop there.

Rodney Smith Jr. is known as the man behind the mower and founder of Raising Men Lawn Care Service. But, he’s also one out of 30 people selected to appear on Lays chip bags with their new Smile With Lays campaign, raising $1 million in proceeds for Operation Smile-- an organization that helps children with cleft lips.

Smith tells our reporter he's about to head off on his 9th tour mowing lawns for people in need in all 50 states. This time, he’ll be helping veterans. He says, “This time around I’m doing it for veterans, gold star families, purple heart recipients, those who were POW’s and families of those who are MIA. I got custom lawn mowers for each of those causes. At the end of that tour, I’m going to be auctioning those mowers off and 100 of those proceeds will go to those charities that I’m working with.”