EASTMAN, Ga. — When trees fall down and power lines go out, emergency responders want to be ready to act.

"We still don't know what's going to happen until it's over with. The only thing we can do is just be prepared," says Dodge County EMA director, Stanley Stephens.

Stephens says they are making sure equipment is in shape, like backup generators, just in case.

"I hope we don't have to gear up and fight back like we had when Michael came by," says Stephens.

He says the biggest problem when Hurricane Michael came through was the electricity. 1,500 out of the 1,700 meters in the county were without power.

"Water tanks were getting to the zero point, everything, in other words, was just a total mess," says Stephens.

With 9 county fire stations and 1 with the city of Eastman, Stephens says they have worked to enhance their future responds by keeping responders in their designated areas.

"Instead of them having to fight their way in, then all they had to do was fight to the people living in that area," says Stephens.

With Dorian's unpredictable path, Stephens says they will continue to monitor reports from the National Weather Service.

"All we can do is just wait and see," says Stephens.

