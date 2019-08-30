MACON, Ga. — The Salvation Army is getting ready just in case evacuees from Florida and south Georgia head to Macon to escape Hurricane Dorian.

Major Andrew Gilliam with the Salvation Army says they are meeting with county leaders to get ready, which includes preparing their shelter, and collecting food and toiletries for people who might evacuate to Macon.

"Right now, we have been meeting the last several days to get prepared," Gilliam said.

He says right now it's all hands on deck just in case Dorian evacuees head north.

Their location off Houston Avenue can sleep 180 people for emergencies like a hurricane or tornado.

"The Salvation Army not only shelters individuals here at our facility," Gilliam said. "The shelters open in a staggered as-needed amount, as evacuees and folks come into our area."

He says during Hurricane Michael last year they fed more than 1,000 people daily.

"We are always prepared because the storm may not directly impact Macon per se, but the coast lines in any direction, you have a lot of folks who need to get out of the storm," Gilliam said.

As they prepare, they are asking people to help.

"We are always in need of non-perishable food items, canned goods that you might have sitting around the house that you might donate, or even buy them straight off the shelf," Gilliam said.

You can donate cash, blankets, and even clothes to help folks ride out the storm. Those donations can be taken to 2312 Houston Ave in Macon.

Again, it is important to note the Salvation Army is not yet open as a emergency shelter. They are just getting everything in place just in case people do decide to evacuate.

