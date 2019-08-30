MACON, Ga. — Labor Day weekend usually means traffic, and lots of it.

Georgia State Patrol said they have already seen more traffic than usual on the holiday weekend because of drivers heading out of Florida to avoid Hurricane Dorian.

According to Sergeant Brandon Brown with GSP Post 44, they've seen a lot of Florida car tags driving along I-75.

While most people, he said, are heading north, Anne and Joe Bernard are headed south.

They were visiting their son in Atlanta, but decided they should head back home to Orlando, Florida to make sure their house is prepared, just in case the storm hits.

"Our neighbors in Hunter's Creek, where we're from, said there's no water, gas, bread -- completely wiped out," said Anne.

So they stopped in Macon and bought four cases of water and filled up three gas tanks.

The couple said they would normally be worried about hitting traffic, but not this time.

"We think we’re just gonna sail on home," she said.

Sergeant Brown says all administrative work is on hold right now so they can have as many patrol cars on the roads as possible.

"I’m asking people to understand, with the holidays and the hurricane coming from Florida, traffic may be thicker than a normal holiday, so just asking people to leave a little bit earlier, give themselves a little more room in between the car in front of them so we don’t have a lot of those 'following too close' accidents," he said.

Brown said right now, they are just patrolling as they normally would on a holiday weekend.

