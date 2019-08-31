MACON, Ga. — With Dorian possibly hitting Florida and Georgia coast, some people from those spots will likely head to Central Georgia until it passes.

Sang Chanram McAfee owns Sang's Thai Isaan Restaurant on Cherry Street. She says she's no stranger to getting evacuees from out of town.

"Last year or the previous experiences, we had quite a bit of a rush from Florida, we could tell they were not from here," she says.

There's always new faces, but she says the preparation is the same. "We try to order more inventory, more goods, so that we can prepare for the extras if need be. Also, some help, we make sure we are fully-staffed."

McAfee isn't the only one looking to accommodate out-of-towners.

The 1842 Inn on College Street says phones have been ringing.

Charles Olson, spokesman for the hotel, says, "We ring pretty much off-the-hook when these types of events occur."

He says the inn has 19 rooms total, and they can fill up in a matter of days.

"We'll get to a point where we can no longer house anyone else and they'll move on up the interstate to McDonough and Atlanta where there's an abundance of hotel rooms," says Olson.

It's not easy to turn down business, but Olson says it's the safe thing to do.

Olson says, "You hate to turn people away in that sort of situation but at the end of the day, we can only support but so many people in a safe environment."

Olson expects that some of the coastal guests will start checking in by Monday.

Olson says some of the other attractions downtown will be offering deals to Dorian evacuees, including free admission to the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame.

RELATED: Evacuation shelters requiring credentials for volunteers ahead of Dorian

RELATED: Dorian becomes a Category 4 monster powering toward Florida

RELATED: TRACKING DORIAN | Dorian is now a strong category 4 hurricane

RELATED: VERIFY: Are hotels, shelters required to take pets during emergencies?

RELATED: Hurricane Dorian and Labor Day weekend traffic filling I-75

RELATED: Is Georgia trending toward more storms?

RELATED: Dodge County prepares for possible impact from Hurricane Dorian

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.