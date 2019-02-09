MACON, Ga. — Evacuees seeking shelter in Central Georgia will soon have a new place to stop while avoiding the path of Hurricane Dorian.

Following Gov. Brian Kemp’s mandatory evacuation of six coastal Georgia counties, officials are expecting an influx of evacuees into Bibb County.

EMA Director Spencer Hawkins says the shelter will be opening at the South Bibb Recreation Center at 7035 Houston Road.

Macon-Bibb EMA says people have asked how they can help, and they have released that information too.

They’re asking for donations of gift cards only because there are strict public health rules regarding food donations. The gift cards will be used to purchase food, bedding, pet food and other items.

The gift cars can be dropped off at the following fire stations:

Fire Station #1, 195 Coliseum Drive, 31201

Fire Station #3, 4036 Napier Avenue, 31204

Fire Station #10, 800 Oglethorpe Street, 31201

Fire Station #11, 3020 Riverside Drive, 31204

Fire Station #107, 3410 Jones Road, 31206

Fire Station #108, 7100 North Peak Road, 31220

Fire Station #110, 2930 Heath Road, 31206

Additionally, Macon-Bibb County Animal Welfare will serve as the pet shelter during the storm. They’re asking for volunteers to help there. You can stop by the shelter on Fulton Mill Road between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. You must be 18 with a valid driver’s license.

An exact time for the shelter will open has not been released yet, but this story will be updated once that’s available.

RELATED HEADLINES

Atlanta Motor Speedway opens for Hurricane Dorian evacuees

Forecasters now monitoring four other tropical disturbances