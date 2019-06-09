MACON, Ga. — Central Georgia became home for many people following evacuation orders, or those taking extra caution from Hurricane Dorian.

This brought thousands of new customers to the Middle Georgia Food Bank, and they're just now winding down after a busy week.

“We had a lot of evacuees coming from Savannah, South Carolina, the Charleston area, coming north from Florida," said president and CEO David Griffin.

This week, they didn't just serve hundreds, but thousands of pounds of extra food.

“We went down to Telfair County and we served about 250 people, brought about 12,000 pounds of food. For Laurens County, it was like 200 people per shelter," Griffin said.

Our nickname, "the heart of Georgia" really is fitting lately, and not only because we are a hub for people evacuating from the coast and Florida, but because people here really do have a big heart.

That heart is evident at the Middle Georgia Community Food Bank who says they're going to continue to help until everyone is back home safely.

“One of the things that we do have come in is some more water and things of that nature just in case there are people who are still here so we can provide for them," Griffin said.

They're there to help provide an easy transition as people head home now that Dorian is out of the way.

To find out how to donate to the Middle Georgia Community food bank call (478)742-3958, or head to their Facebook page.

