LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. — Laurens County's Emergency Management Agency is reminding everyone you must have credentials to work in a shelter, including volunteering at the American Red Cross.

If you're planning to volunteer at the American Red Cross, you first have to complete an application online and pass a background check.

Then, you have to complete both online and in-person training.

"One of the things we want to do is make sure people are equipped to deal with the emotional stresses these emergencies bring on," said Ashley Henyan, a spokesperson for the American Red Cross.

This means learning to speak to people after they've lost their home, belongings or a loved one.

Henyan says the length it takes to finish training varies on the need for volunteers, so it's best to volunteer before the disaster hits.

To receive general credentials, you can sign up on the State Emergency Registry of Volunteers in Georgia website.

If you'd like to volunteer for the Red Cross, you can register on their volunteer website.

