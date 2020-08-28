Macon County couple opens shop with custom items, locally-made products

The shop sells locally produced products from more than five local artists and artisans.

MACON COUNTY, Ga. — Montezuma is getting a new mom and pop shop after a grand opening this week.

Natalie Bradley Home offers custom, homemade and locally-made products.

The business is owned by a husband and wife duo. Natalie Bradley says they have been working together for years and decided to open up a location.

“Our house was becoming a warehouse,” she said. “So it was a natural progression.”

Bradley says she specializes in watercolor art and her husband does woodwork, but the business is not just filled with items they made They also sell the work of several local artists and some of the other Bradley family members.

"Supporting local is super important to me," Bradley said.

There are five local artists who sell in the store.

She worked with the City of Oglethorpe and is the director of the Downtown Development Authority. She has helped in the revitalization process there and believes it's important to renovate and preserve old buildings.

"I was drawn back to my hometown," she said.

She says she was happy to bring something to Macon County that wasn't previously offered. Another added bonus? You can buy local without breaking the bank.

"We have really affordable price points, and we have a range of gift items that are under $10 all the way to things that are several hundred dollars. We have a nice variety for different budgets and different price points for different needs."

Their online store does well and Bradley says she thinks the physical store will be a hit. The soft open on Thursday was a "huge success."

"We have a lot of repeat customers," she said. "People came out and wore their masks, we were very responsible.”

There is a salon in the store, so people who come in to get their hair done can also look around for gift items and decor.

They have also rented the space next to them, which is an open area, and hope to plan some outdoor events.

The grand opening is Friday and Saturday. Store hours are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The store is located at 213 South Dooly Street in Montezuma.