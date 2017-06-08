Hyundai supplier plans $76M Georgia plant, hiring 500

Seoyon E-HWA is the fourth supplier to announce plans for a southeast Georgia plant since Hyundai said in May that it would build a $5.5 billion complex.

SAVANNAH, Ga. — A Hyundai Motor Group supplier announced Wednesday that it will invest $76 million in a new plant near Savannah to manufacture parts for the automaker's upcoming in plant in nearby Ellabell, hiring more than 500 workers.

Seoyon E-HWA said it will build the plant to make interior and exterior parts including door trim, headlining and tailgate trim. The company plans to begin production in October 2024.

The company already has a plant with 630 employees in LaGrange, near Hyundai's plant in Montgomery, Alabama, and Kia's plant in West Point. Seoyon E-Hwa operates 32 units worldwide.

Seoyon E-HWA is the fourth Hyundai supplier to announce plans for a southeast Georgia plant since Hyundai in May said it would build a $5.5 billion plant to assemble electric vehicles and batteries. That plant, which could grow to 8,100 employees, is supposed to begin turning out vehicles in 2025.

Earlier, Hyundai Mobis announced plans for a $926 million powertrain plant in Richmond Hill, employing 1,500. Joon Georgia announced plans for a $317 million plant near Statesboro, employing 630. Ecoplastic announced plans for a $205 million plant employing 456 in Register.

Gov. Brian Kemp has proclaimed that his goal for his second term is to make Georgia the leading state for electric-powered vehicles.

Trip Tollison, president and CEO of the Savannah Economic Development Authority, said the jobs would be “well paying," but didn't say how much workers would earn.

The company already imports parts through Savannah's port to supply its LaGrange plant.