I-14 corridor that spans from Texas to Georgia gets approval from Congress

I-14 has been in the works for more than a decade. Senator Raphael Warnock says on Tuesday, it got a push from Congress

MACON, Ga. — I-75, I-16, and someday, an I-14 corridor -- it's all a part of the bipartisan infrastructure bill approved by the US Senate this week. Senator Raphael Warnock says the goal is to spur growth.

"When you think about some of these areas that this I-14 corridor will connect, these are areas that are forgotten and neglected, and I'm going to do everything I can to spur economy growth across our state," the senator said.

It's been a long time coming for the project, introduced in 2005, it's made small steps since then. With its reach from the Lone Star State all the way to Augusta, it would pass through Warner Robins.

Angie Gheesling, the executive director with Development authority of Houston county, says it's a potential economic boom.

"I think that this is good, not just for Houston County. This opens up a lot of opportunity for Georgia communities," Gheesling said.

With the corridor being a connect for military installations across Georgia, she sees the potential in bringing in developer contracts, too.

"They're not all just working with one base -- we may have companies that are working with all of our bases, and if they find that there's an opportunity to be located and have very easy access across the interstate, then I think it'll make us an even more attractive place," she said.